A dangerous snake escaped from a home in Tilburg on Monday night, the municipality reported on Tuesday. The snake is a Green Mamba, a very venomous species. The police and the city of Tilburg have asked people in the area to be alert and not to approach the snake if they find it.

“A bite from the Green Mamba is extremely toxic. If someone is bitten, it is important that they get immediate medical attention,” the municipality said.

The police received a report around 9 p.m. on Monday night from a resident of a house on Goudenregenstraat, who said he lost a snake.

The snake is green and measures between 1.80 and 2.00 meters in length. The Green Mamba is known to be a snake adept at escaping, and while it does not seek confrontation, it remains dangerous.

People in the area should therefore stay alert. If someone finds the snake, they should keep their distance and call 112 immediately. “Do not try to catch the snake yourself,” the municipality warned.

As a precaution, the police have informed the duty officer of the regional medical assistance organization, GHOR, who provides medical assistance in the event of disasters and crises. The organization can intervene quickly if a person is bitten.

According to the municipality, the snake is not likely to remain outside due to the weather, as it prefers dark and warm spaces. “If this does happen, the animal will be very passive,” they wrote.

It is not known how the snake managed to escape. The owner told Omroep Brabant that there is a good chance the snake is hiding in his house.

The municipality contacted several experts in the country to see how the snake can be located as quickly as possible. The Brabants Dagblad reported that a sniffer dog checked the home on Tuesday afternoon, but the search was unsuccessful.

