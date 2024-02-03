The ex-boyfriend of 36-year-old Silvana Heber who was found dead in Hoogeloon (Noord-Brabant), Marlon B., is no longer convinced that he had nothing to do with her death. The 42-year-old stated this to the court in Den Bosch on Thursday.

In the first few months after Heber’s death, Marlon B. was not quite there, he claims. "But now that things are going much better, I understand: yes, damn it, it all points to me. It can't be any other way, because I can see it myself. But I lost the part where it should have happened."

Heber disappeared on Nov. 19, 2022, after which the family raised the alarm about her going missing. Three days later, her body was found in the Half Mijl forest area between Vessem and Veldhoven. The mother of two lived with Marlon B. in his home and was going to move to another house in the village.

B. is suspected of premeditated murder and the disposal of a corpse. The case will be heard in the main proceedings on Thursday. The public prosecutor's office demanded a 24-year prison sentence for the 42-year-old suspect on Thursday, RTL Nieuws reported.

According to AD, Heber’s murder may have to do with a custody case between her and Marlon B. The court previously gave B. and his previous ex joint custody of the two boys, but an appeal was set to appear in court on Wednesday.