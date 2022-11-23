The police found the body of 36-year-old Silvana Heber in a wooded area between Vessem and Veldhoven on Tuesday night. The mother of two was reported missing on Saturday morning when she failed to show up for a family gathering. Her ex, 41-year-old Marlon B., is in custody on suspicion of murder.

The police searched the wooded area after “concrete indications” from the investigation, AD reports. Officers reported finding a body just before midnight on Tuesday and confirmed that it was the missing woman on Wednesday morning. “We wish her relatives a lot of strength.” Forensic investigators spent the night at the scene, searching for trace evidence.

Marlon B. was arrested shortly after Heber’s family reported her missing. The police suspect him of murder, and a magistrate remanded him into custody for another two weeks during his recent arraignment.

According to AD, Heber’s murder may have to do with a custody case between B. and his previous ex, with whom he has two young kids. The court previously gave B. and his previous ex joint custody of the two boys, but an appeal was set to appear in court on Wednesday.

People involved told AD that Heber spoke up for the other woman in the custody case. B. abused both women during their relationship, and they knew about each other. Heber also recently ended her relationship with him and moved things to a new home in Hoogeloon two days before she went missing.