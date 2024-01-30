The parliamentarians in the Tweede Kamer definitely do no want the regional Lelystad Airport to be used for commercial air traffic. The statement from the PvdD and others was supported by other left-wing parties, but also received the backing of NSC, CDA and BBB.

Lelystad Airport was designated several years ago as a backup for the capacity issues Schiphol Airport. Holiday flights would eventually be able to use the airport in the Flevopolder, which underwent an expansive and expensive renovation.

This intervention was intended to give Schiphol the opportunity to concentrate on its role as an international aviation hub. Since then, however, social and political support for growth in the aviation sector has declined considerably. There has not been a majority in favor of opening Lelystad Airport for some time, but a final decision was still pending.

After the fall of the Cabinet in July, Lelystad Airport again ended up on the list of topics that the Tweede Kamer wanted to shelve until after the new Cabinet took office. However, the motion from the PvdD was immediately put to the vote on Tuesday when the issue came up again. The parties currently negotiating for a new Cabinet were divided. The VVD and PVV were against the motion.

In the now adopted motion by MP Christine Teunissen (PvdD), the Tweede Kamer pointed out the damage that aviation causes to the climate, public health and nature. She requested the outgoing Cabinet to come up with alternative plans for investments in the region.

Outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) did not want to respond in-depth right after the vote. "The subject was already controversial, I had accepted that reality since July last year," he said. The final decision on the role of Lelystad Airport will still "probably be up to the next Cabinet."