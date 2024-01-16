The snowy weather is increasingly impacting aviation and train traffic in the Netherlands. Schiphol Airport reported that 100 of its flights had been delayed and nearly 50 canceled for the rest of the day. ProRail reported signal issues caused by the winter weather on various routes.

According to Schiphol’s website, at 11:00 a.m., 91 arrivals and nine departures were delayed. The airport also reported 12 canceled departures and 34 canceled arrivals. Many of the canceled flights are KLM flights to and from other European destinations. The Dutch airline tends to cancel flights ahead of bad weather to give travelers advance warning and itself more room for flexibility.

Arrivals at Schiphol are being regulated due to the weather, and “high delays” were expected, the European air traffic control center Eurocontrol said early this morning.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport were largely unaffected by the weather, spokespersons for the airports told NU.nl at around 10:30 a.m.

ProRail reported that the winter weather was hindering train traffic, especially in the west and center of the country. Technicians were working on switch failures around Amersfoort, Hilversum, between Schiphol and Leiden, and between Roosendaal and Vlissingen. All these issues were disrupting train traffic.

Train travelers should check the travel schedule before departure and take delays into account.