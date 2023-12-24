A man suffering from injuries sustained in a shooting in Geleen died from his injuries on Saturday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a parking lot near the Markt in the center of the Limburg city.

Some people who witnessed the shooting said two shots were fired. The motive for the violent incident is unknown. A witness said someone fled from the area in a dark-colored car immediately after the crime.

The victim was initially resuscitated and rushed to an area hospital, but attempts to save the man's life failed. Details have not been released about the man's age, or his place of residence.

There were quite a few shoppers on the Markt at the time of the shooting, including people who witnessed the efforts of first responders as they revived the victim. That caused a great deal of commotion and unrest, a police spokesperson said. "Especially because it happened in the city center of Geleen," said the spokesperson.

The police are calling on witnesses to come forward.