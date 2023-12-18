The police are searching for an English-speaking woman who may have witnessed the fatal stabbing at the Solid Grooves festival in Amsterdam and could possess “very important information.” The police published a description of the witness on Monday. During the festival on May 28 this year, 21-year-old Jimmy Schepers was killed, and two other men were injured. The suspects arrested have denied involvement in his death.

The police launched an investigation following the incident and called for witnesses to come forward, resulting in many responses and dozens of tips. The investigation revealed that another festival visitor likely saw the incident up close.

According to the police, little is known about this witness. “What is almost certain is that the woman is not of Dutch origin. She spoke in English, but this is clearly not her native language,” they stated.

The police described her as being average to slightly full-figured, with long brown hair, and wearing a skirt or dress. The woman is believed to be in her thirties and may have attended the festival with a man, possibly her partner or a friend.

After the stabbing, she reportedly said in English: “I saw everything” and “the stabbing happened right in front of me.” Witnesses told the police that she was extremely shaken up and was comforted by bystanders.

“The investigation team has not yet been able to speak to her and is appealing to anyone who may know this visitor, or perhaps you recognize yourself in the description,” the police said. Anyone with information about this woman is encouraged to contact the police at 0900-8844, stating reference number 2023118546. Information can also be passed on anonymously via 0800-7000 or through the online tip form.

The incident took place at the techno and house music festival in Donauweg, in the Amsterdam Westelijk Havengebied. Schepers' sister's boyfriend reportedly had a confrontation with one of the suspects. Security initially diffused the situation, but the conflict later escalated into a brawl involving a large group.

Schepers, attempting to intervene, was stabbed twice in the abdomen. Schepers' sister's friend was stabbed in the shoulder, and another individual sustained a stab wound to the hand. Schepers was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two other injured men received hospital treatment.

In the investigation, Arginio E., Guillermo G., and Derzik H. were arrested. The Public Prosecution Services (OM) believes that G. kicked Schepers in the stomach before H. fatally stabbed him. E. is accused of initiating the dispute and making serious threats. The three suspects have denied involvement in Schepers' death.

The prosecutor noted in a previous session that the festival was marked by multiple failures, including robberies, riots, and excessive attendance, with some attendees lacking tickets and carrying knives.

The next non-substantive hearing is scheduled for January 4.