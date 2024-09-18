A Porsche 911 Turbo S crashed into the crash barrier of the A9 highway near Zwanenburg, Noord-Holland, on Tuesday evening. The car appears to be a total loss. The police are looking for the driver.

The emergency services received the first report of the accident at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Kennemerland police told NOS. Responding officers found the wrecked car and no trace of the driver.

The police will identify the car's owner based on its license plate. “We advise the owner to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene show the front of the Porsche completely crumpled. The crash barrier is also damaged.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S currently has a new value of at least 320,000 euros.