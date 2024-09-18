Netherlands residents can look forward to a few more sun-soaked and warm days before autumn settles in, Weeronline expects. Every day up to and including Saturday will see abundant sunshine and maximums up to 25 degrees, while highs of 16 to 20 degrees are typical for this time of year.

Wednesday will be dry and mostly sunny, with a moderate northeasterly wind over land. “The wind is sometimes quite strong near the coast.” Maximums will range between 20 degrees on the coast and 23 or 24 degrees further inland. “In short: wonderful late summer weather!” Weeronline said.

The weather will not change much overnight, with no rain and clearings expected across the country. Some low clouds and fog may occur in the northern half during the early hours of Thursday morning. Minimums will drop to between 12 and 15 degrees.

Thursday will again be abundantly sunny but with a few showers later in the day. Maximums will range between 21 on the Wadden Islands and around 24 degrees inland. Some places in the southeast may even hit summer values, with thermometers climbing to 25 degrees or slightly higher. “In the southeast, there will be a few cumulus clouds inthe course of the afternoon. Very locally, a few showers are also possible here, but in the vast majority of places, it will remain dry.”

“On the last day of this working week, we can once again fully enjoy top late summer weather,” Weeronline said. No rain is expected, and the sun will shine abundantly everywhere. “With moderate easterly wind, it will be around 23 degrees in most places.” Saturday will also be bathed in sunshine with no rain expected. Maximums will range between 22 and 25 degrees.

“Sunday will mark a change in the weather,” the weather service continued. “The wind will be more towards the south, causing cloud cover to increase.” A few showers may occur around the evening, though the day will still be warm, with temperatures between 21 and 24 degrees.

Next week will most likely see a southwesterly flow, bringing showers and rain areas into the country. Halfway through the week, Weeronline expects maximums to reach typical values, probably between 16 and 19 degrees.