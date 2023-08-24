The Amsterdam district court held its first preliminary hearing on Thursday regarding the three suspects in the fatal stabbing at the Solid Grooves festival in Amsterdam in May. Jimmy Schepers (21) was killed during the festival, and two other men were injured. The three suspects have denied involvement in Schepers' death.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) considers 20-year-old Derzik H. inflicted the fatal stabbing on the 21-year-old man from Diemen. The OM also stated that co-defendant Guillermo G. (20) was so closely involved in the violence that he should be considered a co-perpetrator. Arginio E. (20) is believed to have incited the events that led to the violence.

The incidents happened on 28 May at the techno and house music festival in Donauweg in Amsterdam Westelijk Havengebied. The boyfriend of Schepers' sister reportedly had a confrontation with one of the suspects. Although security initially diffused the situation, the conflict later reignited, leading to a brawl involving a large group. Schepers tried to intervene but was stabbed twice in the abdomen. The friend of Schepers' sister was stabbed in the shoulder, and another individual was stabbed in the hand.

Schepers was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The two other injured men were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Arginio E. and Guillermo G. were arrested on the day of the incident. Derzik H. was arrested the following day. According to the prosecutor, G. kicked Schepers in the stomach before H. allegedly stabbed him. E. is believed to have initiated the dispute and made serious threats.

The police investigation into the incident is still ongoing. According to the OM, investigators are still analyzing camera footage and conducting witness interviews. Recently, police confiscated eight cell phones from festival attendees, which are being examined.

The three suspects will soon be interrogated again to confront them with the latest findings from the investigation. As of now, each has denied involvement in Schepers' death.

It has been confirmed that the trio attended the festival. Witnesses described the atmosphere at the festival as grim and heated. "A lot went wrong that day," an officer stated. "There were way too many people inside, including people without tickets and people with knives." People were robbed, and there were allegedly riots during the event. The three suspects also face accusations related to theft with violence.

The next hearing in the case will be on November 14.