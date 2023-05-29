A 21-year-old man was killed in a stabbing at a house and techno festival in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. Another two men got hurt. The police arrested two suspects at the festival site, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

Witnesses told RTL Nieuws that a brawl broke out at the festival on Donauweg at around 9:00 p.m. At least one person drew a knife, and three people got stabbed.

Emergency services rushed the three injured people to a nearby hospital. Just after midnight, the police said that one died of his injuries. The other two’s condition is unknown.

The police are investigating what happened and called on witnesses to come forward.

Update zaak-Donauweg: één van de drie slachtoffer van het steekincident is ondanks de medische bijstand aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Het onderzoek naar de toedracht is nog in volle gang. Was u getuige of heeft u beelden? Deel deze met ons, bel 0900-8844. pic.twitter.com/HprqQMwMol — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) May 28, 2023

Stabbing on train in Ede

Another stabbing left two people hurt in a train at Ede-Wageningen station during the early hours of Sunday morning. The police arrested eight people on the intercity from Arnhem to Utrecht, Omroep Gelderland reports.

One of the injured was among the arrested suspects, the police said. The suspects are between the ages of 20 and 40 and come from Ter Apel, Velp, Ede, Utrecht, and Budel.