PSV picked up a massive victory on Sunday as they defeated title rivals Feyenoord 1-2 in de Kuip. Ismael Saibari and Oliver Boscagli got the goals for the Eindhovenaren, who are now ten points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table.

Peter Bosz made a surprising decision to start with Jerdy Schouten at centre-back. This meant Andre Ramalho was dropped to the bench as Oliver Boscagli took the other centre-back spot. Arne Slot also made changes to his side. Ramiz Zerrouki and Luka Ivanusec came into the side, replacing Yankuba Minteh and Igor Paixao.

The first two chances of the match came to Feyenoord’s right-back Lutsharel Geertruida. Midway through the first half, a long-distance drive from Santiago Gimenez was palmed out by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez to Geertruida, but his volleyed attempt went just wide of the goal.

Midfielder Quinten Timber played through the 23-year-old for his second chance of the match, but Benitez was alert to the danger and gave him no space to finish.

It was a clumsy match as both sides failed to show why they are the two best sides in the Netherlands. The home side had were close to breaking the deadlock right before halftime. Quilindschy Hartman came forward and played an excellent low cross across the PSV 16-yard box. Oliver Boscagli got the faintest of touches on the ball, which was enough to stop Gimenez from sliding it home.

Bosz’s side came out much better after the interval. The first chance fell to Ismael Saibari after five minutes played. A cross from Joey Veerman was too low to head toward goal for Luuk de Jong, but it did go to Saibari, whose shot was blocked by Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow from an acute angle.

The away side took the lead after 64 minutes played. Johan Bakayoko crossed from the right to Saibari, who had timed his run perfectly through the middle before applying the finish.

It went from bad to worse for Feyenoord as PSV doubled their lead just three minutes later. Veerman’s corner was met by Boscagli. The centre-back’s header hit the goal like a bullet.

Arne Slot made attacking changes, giving the away side more space to counter, and they nearly took advantage within a few minutes. Saibari had the ball with three PSV attackers facing two Feyenoord defenders, but the youngster went it alone, with his attempt thwarted by Bijlow.

The KNVB cup holders seemed more likely to get a third than Feyenoord were to get a goal back, as they missed another chance. Malik Tillman was impressive after coming on; he found Patrick van Aanholt on the overlap, but the experienced fullback’s chip went wide.

The home team got a goal back after 80 minutes had been played. Gimenez cut inside before shooting toward the goal. The ball was straight at Benitez, but the goalkeeper got his punch all wrong, sending it backward into the goal. The Mexican striker is the sixth Feyenoord player to score at least thirty goals in a calendar year.

Despite the dominance in the second half, PSV were fortunate that Feyenoord did not equalize in the second minute of injury time. Igor Paixao’s corner was dangerous, and it dropped to Mats Wieffer on the six-yard box. However, the Oranje international swiped at the attempt, sending the ball flying high above the goal.

Bosz and his coaching staff were triumphant on the final whistle. It has been a brilliant week for the Eindhoven club after they confirmed their progression to the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both sides are back in action on Thursday. PSV face SC Heerenveen at home while Feyenoord hosts relegation candidates FC Volendam.