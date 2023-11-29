PSV have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Eindhovenaren picked up a dramatic win against Sevilla on Wednesday evening before Arsenal destroyed RC Lens 6-0, meaning that the Eindhovenaren cannot be caught for second place with one match remaining.

The last time the Eindhovenaren progressed from the group stage was in the 2015-16 season under Philip Cocu. They were knocked out in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid on penalties on that occasion.

Along with the sporting benefits, it is an achievement that will be a massive financial benefit to the club. They have now earned over 50 million euros in the Champions League this season. Thirty million was made through reaching the group stage, and with the two victories and the progression to the next round, another 20 million was added.

PSV have one match left in the group stage against Arsenal, who are also already qualified. Peter Bosz’s side will find out their opponents in the last 16 on the 18th of December in the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.