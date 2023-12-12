PSV finished their 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage with a draw at home to the English Premier League side Arsenal on Tuesday. A goal from Yorbe Vertessen ensured that the points were shared after Eddie Nketiah had given the London side the lead.

Both managers put out a heavily rotated side as both teams were already sure of qualification to the next round regardless of the result. PSV started the match with Ricardo Pepi in the striker spot. It is the US striker’s first start of the season. Bosz also gave Armando Obispo, Mauro Junior, and Yorbe Vertessen a rare start.

PSV had a chance to take the lead after just five minutes. Malik Tillman played an intelligent pass through to Johan Bakayoko on the wing, who crossed it to Patrick van Aanholt, playing in centre midfield today, but van Aanholt was stopped by a perfectly timed tackle by William Saliba before the leg of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale blocked Pepi’s shot.

The home side kept pushing and hit the post in the 19th minute. Right back Jordan Teze crossed the ball into the box, and it was met by Vertessen, who nodded it onto the post.

Arsenal also hit the post just under ten minutes later. Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s strike from distance went out for a goal kick via the frame of the goal.

The English side broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Eddie Nketiah got his first-ever goal in the Champions League after controlling a pass from ex-Feyenoorder Reiss Nelson before guiding it home with his weaker left foot via the inside of the post.

PSV equalized in the sixth minute of the second half. Again, it was the impressive Tillman who started the attack by playing a great ball through to his US teammate Pepi before the ball was played on to Vertessen, who curled the ball into the net via the inside of the post like Nketiah had done in the first half.

The goalpost was hit for the fifth time in the match by the Eindhovenaren. Tillman played the ball to Ismael Saibari, whose effort was deflected onto the post by England international Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta’s side should have won the game in the dying seconds. Leandro Trossard cut inside past Andre Ramalho before failing with his finish from close range, which Walter Benitez saved.

Both sides will now await their opponents in the last 16 draw on the 18th of December. PSV have a tough match away to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday evening in the Eredivisie, where they are ten points ahead at the top of the table.