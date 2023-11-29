PSV picked up a massive victory in Sevilla on Wednesday. Peter Bosz's side came back from a 2-0 scoreline to win 2-3 after a dramatic late winner from Ricardo Pepi. Ismael Saibari and an own goal from Nemanja Gudelj had brought PSV level.

Peter Bosz made zero changes to the side that beat FC Twente 0-3 on Saturday in the Eredivisie. Noa Lang was not a part of the squad. The winger came on in Enschede for his first appearance in seven weeks due to a hamstring injury but has now suffered another setback.

Sevilla made history by putting out the oldest average of a starting XI in Champions League history, with an average age of 32 years and 19 days. So it was no surprise that two veterans combined to give the Andalusian side the lead after 23 minutes. Ivan Rakitic chipped a free kick into the box, and it was met by Sergio Ramos, who became the fourth oldest player ever to score in the Champions League.

The home side was playing brilliantly, and an unfortunate handball after 40 minutes saved PSV's bacon as the VAR disallowed a goal scored by Djibril Sow.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Neysiri hit the crossbar with a header a minute later, resulting in the Eindhovenaren attacking on the counter. Hirving Lozano tested Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic from distance. Lozano was forced off with an injury immediately following the shot and, due to being booked earlier in the match, will be suspended for the final match of the group stage against Arsenal.

It was a disastrous start to the second half for PSV as the home side doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. Matheus Acuna played a long ball in behind the PSV defence, which PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez should have come out to gather, but the 30-year-old hesitated, with En-Neysiri taking advantage by chipping the ball past him.

Yorbe Vertessen, who had come on in the first half for the injured Lozano, missed a big chance to equalize after 51 minutes. The Sevilla defence was too occupied with Luuk de Jong and left the young Belgian free from Johan Bakayoko's cross; however, he sliced his volley as it went far wide of the goal.

Ex-Ajax winger Lucas Ocampos was sent off in the 66th minute. The Argentinian winger had been booked for dissent towards the linesman before picking up a second yellow just a few minutes later for a late challenge on Vertessen.

PSV took advantage instantly as they got a goal back two minutes later. Substitute Ismael Saibari got the goal with a beautiful volley. Fullback Serginio Dest's cross was behind the youngster, but he hooked the ball with his weaker foot into the top corner.

Saibari kept finding space and causing danger, forcing Sow to clear his shot off the line a few minutes after his goal.

Vertessen was left free at the far post for a second time in the 80th minute, and this time it cost Sevilla. The 22-year-old's header was poor and was going wide of the goal before Sevilla centre-back Nemanja Gudelj deflected it into his own goal.

The away side sealed the victory in the 2nd minute of injury time with a dramatic winner. Vertessen sprinted away from Tanguy Nianzou before crossing perfectly for US men's international Ricardo Pepi, who timed his header perfectly giving Dmitrovic no chance and PSV a win that they will remember for years to come.

They will now eagerly await the result of the match between the two other sides in this group, Arsenal and RC Lens, on Wednesday evening. Arsenal is at the top with nine points and only needs a draw to confirm their qualification for the next round. Lens have five points and are in third. PSV have eight points and are in second place. Sevilla is officially knocked out with the loss. They have two points. PSV will be qualified if Arsenal beat Lens.

It will be a massive boost for Bosz's squad as they gear up to face their main title rival, Feyenoord, on Sunday in the Eredivisie.