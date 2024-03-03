The top of the Eredivisie table clash between PSV and Feyenoord finished 2-2 on Sunday in the Phillps Stadium in Eindhoven. Malik Tillman and Guus Til got the goals for the home side, with Feyenoord's goals scored by Yankuba Minteh and Santiago Gimenez.

Quilindschy Hartman recovered from the flu to retake his starting spot. Marcos Lopez had replaced him on Thursday in the KNVB Beker semi-final against Groningen. PSV were missing Joey Veerman due to a thigh injury. He was replaced by Malik Tillman.

Tillman took advantage of his starting spot by scoring after just three minutes had been played. Luuk de Jong played one of his trademark reverse passes to the United States international, who controlled the ball before nutmegging David Hancko in the Feyenoord defence and placing the ball into the far corner.

Santiago Gimenez missed a massive chance in the 18th minute. The Mexican striker was one-on-one with PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez after a mistake by Oliver Boscgli. Gimenez may have had too much time to think as the shot was blocked by the Argentinian keeper, who had come out of his goal.

Boscagli made another mistake three minutes later, and this time, it was punished. The center-back tried to dribble past Yankuba Minteh while being the last line of defence. Minteh took the ball off him before dribbling past Benitez and putting it into the vacant goal.

PSV hit the post twice in a minute midway through the first half. First, Tim Beelen was fortunate to escape an own goal as he slipped on the ball after a Sergino Dest cross. Feyenoord lost the ball in the defence shortly after that incident, resulting in Tillman's effort being saved brilliantly by Timon Wellenreuther before it hit the post and came back into the Germans' arms.

Peter Bosz's side was slightly on top as Jerdy Schouten was the next player to miss a chance. Jordan Teze played a through ball from deep to Schouten, who had come forward from midfield. Schouten's went wide across the goal.

The first significant chance of the second half fell to Feyenoord after a great chipped pass by Quinten Timber found Lutsharel Geertruida in the box. The Feyenoord captain's effort was saved by Benitez before Beelen shot straight, after which the keeper also knocked it over.

Poor defending by PSV resulted in Gimenez getting his 20th goal of the season. Geertruida showed great vision to find the striker unmarked at the back post with a tap-in in the 61st minute.

PSV equalized ten minutes later. It was de Jong's second assist of the match and 11th of the season that created this goal. The veteran striker lobbed the ball over the Feyenoord defence to substitute Guus Til, who side-footed it home to hurt his former side.

The gap between the two sides remains ten points, with the Eindhovenaren in pole position for the league title with 12 matches to go. Feyenoord will have to work hard to keep their second spot. Slot's side are six points ahead of FC Twente, who are third.

