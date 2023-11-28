The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded another ten years in prison against Gökmen T., who is currently serving life in prison for the attack on a Utrecht tram in 2019, for “an accumulation of violent incidents” in prison, including the attempted murder of a prison guard.

In February 2021, T. stabbed a prison guard in the neck and face with a piece of copper that he had taken from a refrigerator pipe. The OM considers it attempted murder because he spent time making the weapon, which shows premeditation.

In October 2021, T. allegedly threw a pan of hot oil at a prison employee after damaging several devices in the recreation room. And in July 2022, T. allegedly vandalized fitness equipment.

T.’s lawyer argued that an additional prison sentence “serves no purpose” given that his client is already serving life. But, the prosecutor argued that an additional sentence could influence any future requests for early release.

“A life sentence cannot and should not be a license to commit criminal offenses and certainly not serious violent crimes,” the prosecutor said. “It is almost unbelievable that someone serving a life sentence once again commits a series of crimes, with the low point being stabbing a guard with a self-made weapon. A man only doing his job confronted with extreme violence out of nowhere.”

T. appeared in court on Tuesday but only stayed long enough to give a statement expressing his frustration with the prison regime, according to NU.nl. Other media reported that he was handcuffed in court. During his trial for the tram attack, T. was repeatedly removed from the courtroom for spitting at his court-appointed lawyer and for making snide comments at a victim, among other things.

The court will rule on December 12.

In March 2019, T. opened fire on a Utrecht city tram. He killed four people and injured six others.