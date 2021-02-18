Gokmen T., the man convicted for a terrorist attack on a Utrecht tram in 2019, stabbed a guard at the Rotterdam prison De Schie on Wednesday, Rijnmond and RTL Nieuws report. The guard sustained minor injuries to his face and neck and was treated in hospital.

The reason behind the stabbing is unclear.

T. is serving life in prison for the terrorist attack on a Utrecht tram in March 2019. He was convicted of four counts of murder with terrorist intent, three counts of attempted murder with terrorist intent, and 17 counts of threat with terrorist intent.