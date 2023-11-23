The PVV is the most polarizing of the four large parties. Asked which party should definitely be part of the next government coalition, most voters (36 percent) said PVV, according to an Ipsos poll for NOS. But when asked which party should definitely not be part of the next government, the answer was the same - PVV with 30 percent. The same effect was visible in a Hart van Nederland poll about whether Geert Wilders should become Prime Minister - 53 percent found it acceptable, and 40 percent absolutely not.

GroenLinks-PvdA, VVD, and D66 also had voters divided in the Ipsos poll on the next coalition. 28 percent of voters said GroenLinks-PvdA should definitely be in the next coalition, and 29 percent definitely not. For VVD, it was 32 percent yes and 26 percent no, and for D66, 20 percent yes and 19 percent no. NSC (33 percent yes and 2 percent no) and BBB (22 percent yes and 7 percent no) were less polarizing.

Most Dutch voters (39 percent) think the Netherlands should have a right-wing government next. There’s much less support for a left-wing (22 percent) or a center (23 percent) government.

According to the Hart van Nederland poll, a right-wing coalition of PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB has the most support among voters. 61 percent support this coalition, which has 88 of the 150 seats in parliament, according to the latest forecast. The same coalition without the BBB can count on support from 56 percent of voters. The PVV, VVD, and NSC coalition would have 81 seats, still a majority.

A center coalition of GroenLinks-PvdA, VVD, NSC, and D66 would have a majority with 78 seats in parliament. But this coalition can only count on support from 25 percent of voters, according to Hart van Nederland.