The PVV has convincingly won the 2023 parliamentary election, standing at 37 seats with 94 percent of the votes counted. About 2.3 million people voted for the far-right party on Wednesday. Geert Wilders’ party is doing better than the VVD did in 2021 and 2017 when 2.2 million people voted for the party. In 2012, Rutte’s party received slightly more votes at 2.5 million.

GroenLinks-PvdA became the second-largest party on Wednesday with 1.57 million votes, followed closely by the VVD with almost 1.53 million votes. NSC also attracted over a million voters. Pieter Omtzigt’s party got almost 1.3 million votes.

D66 got more than 1.5 million votes two years ago, but only around 630,000 remained this year.

The smallest party is the Politieke Partij voor Basisinkomen. It got just over a thousand votes. Two years ago, De Groenen was the smallest party with over a hundred votes.

Nine municipalities still have to report their results to the ANP Election Service. The votes from the special municipalities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, and the postal votes from Dutch abroad have also not been received yet.

ANP’s latest prognosis puts the PVV at 37 seats in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, up one from the previous forecast. D66 dropped from 10 to 9. The projection is based on nearly 94 percent of the votes counted nationwide.

BBB will also increase slightly from 5 to 7 seats compared to the first forecast. The CDA has 5 seats and not the previously reported 6. The animal rights party PvdD and far-right FvD each got one seat less than in the first forecast, ending up with 3 instead of 4.

For the other parties, the number of seats corresponds to the exit polls by Ipsos on behalf of NOS and RTL. GroenLinks-PvdA remains at 25 parliamentary seats, closely followed by the VVD with 24. NSC gets 20. The SP ends up with 5 seats. ChristenUnie gets 3 as do SGP and DENK. Volt got 2, and JA21 got 1.

The party for the elderly 50Plus got 0 seats, while the exit poll seemed to put it at 1. BIJ1 also lost its only seat in the Tweede Kamer.