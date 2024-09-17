Carbon emissions and other greenhouse gasses were reduced again in the second quarter of this year; they were four percent lower than the same period a year before. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) calculated that emissions are dropping at the same tempo. However, the industrial sector is going the opposite way: emissions went up by four percent in the sector.

The national emissions number has dropped mainly due to significant reductions in the electricity sector (-17 percent) and the mobility sector (-11 percent).

"The electricity sector has used less coal and natural gas, mainly due to an increase in electricity production from wind," CBS explained. However, the industrial sector actually started burning more coal and natural gas during the same period.

CBS explained the increase in coal usage by mentioning the large amount of renovation done to Tata Steel's blast furnaces. Oil usage in the industrial sector did decrease.

The weather also contributed slightly to the decrease. In April of this year, it was warmer than it had been a year earlier, meaning less gas was needed to heat homes and other buildings. In total, CO2 emissions in this category fell by eight percent.