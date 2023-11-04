Never before has the Netherlands had so many young people up to the age of 23 in youth care. Nearly 394,000 young people received youth care in the first six months of 2023, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Tuesday.

In total, 8.8 percent of all young people up to the age of 23 in the Netherlands received one or more forms of youth care. These are preliminary figures, as the actual number may be even higher, the statistics service pointed out.

Significant disparities exist among municipalities in the number of young people up to age 23 receiving youth care. Over 13 percent of youths in Tiel, Terneuzen, Krimpen aan den IJssel, and Veendam received care in the first half of 2023, while in Raalte, Schiedam, Maassluis, Ameland, Staphorst, Urk, and Vlieland, the figure was below 5 percent.

The CBS explained that the variation in youth care among municipalities may stem from different decision-making in organizing care, resulting in differences in the availability and type of services offered. Socio-economic factors like income levels, prevalence of single-parent families, and care usage can also influence the disparities in youth care across regions.

Statistics Netherlands research also indicated that young people in youth care often face additional challenges, such as special education needs and coming from single-parent or care-receiving households. Youth on probation also show a higher likelihood of criminal household members and lower education levels. The study does not conclude these factors as causes for youth care usage.