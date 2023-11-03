The bad weather isn’t over yet, but Storm Ciarán has left the Netherlands. The storm’s strongest gust of wind was measured in IJmuiden at 116 kilometers per hour, according to Weeronline. NS reported that the train schedule started up as usual on Friday morning.

On its site, NS reports only one repair job that it couldn’t fix overnight. In Haelen, near Roermond, a train hit a tree that had fallen on the track on Thursday afternoon. The train didn’t derail, and no one got hurt, but the damage was significant, an NS spokesperson told ANP. No trains will run between Weert and Roermond until at least noon.

Friday morning will also see showers in most places in the Netherlands. In Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning for prolonged rain, which may cause flooding. The code yellow warning is in effect until noon.

This afternoon will still be cloudy with showers in the north and northwest, but the south and southeast will be mostly dry and with a good chance of sunshine. Maximums will climb to around 11 degrees, with a moderate to strong south-to-southwesterly wind.

Strong winds and the resulting fallen trees and branches caused a lot of damage in the Netherlands on Thursday. In Venray, Limburg, a 59-year-old man died when a tree fell on him. Several people also got hurt. On the N65 in Berkel-Enschot, Noord-Brabant, a tree fell on three moving cars, leaving several people hurt. One had to go to a hospital with a headwound.

Insurer Interpolis received 130 damage reports from individuals on Thursday, according to NU.nl. The insurer noted a high number of reports of damage to fences and roofs in Noord-Brabant. It also received dozens of reports from companies.

The security regions also received reports of damage caused by fallen trees and loose roof tiles, but “the number of reports is significantly smaller than with the previous storm,” a spokesperson for Veiligheidsregion Noord-Holland Noord told NU.nl. The same seems to be true in the other provinces.