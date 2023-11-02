The first reports of disturbances and injuries due to Storm Ciarán are coming in. Most of the reports so far concern toppled trees, blown away branches, and dislodged roof tiles. A code orange has been declared in Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, and the Wadden area.

In Apeldoorn, a tree fell on a bicyclist on Thursday morning as she was riding on the Marskramersdonk, de Stentor reported. Bystanders quickly provided assistance, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital.

A woman in The Hague was also injured after a tree fell on her. A spokesperson for the safety region reported that she sustained leg injuries. The woman has been handed over to the ambulance staff. The spokesperson described her as "an elderly lady." According to reports from local media, this happened this morning around 11:50 a.m. on Volendamlaan near the Jumbo supermarket.

On the A79 highway near Meerssen in the province of Limburg, a tree fell on a moving car. Two occupants were injured. Both have been taken to the hospital. The road was closed to allow emergency services to do their work, but some motorists ignored the red crosses above the road. They have been fined, according to the police.

The number of reports on the roads due to Storm Ciarán is increasing, Rijkswaterstaat reported. The public works department is advisig road users to be "extra alert" and adjust their driving style to the strong winds.

Since this morning, safety regions have also seen a rise in the number of reports.

In Zeeland, by midday, there had been 18 reports received. According to a spokesperson for the safety region, these incidents involve toppled trees, broken branches, and roof parts that blew away. There have been no injuries reported.

Safety regions Brabant-Noord and Brabant-Zuidoost have received dozens of reports. A spokesperson stated that the control room is "quite busy." In Midden- and West-Brabant, it has been quieter. A spokesperson said that 13 reports have come in. Most reports are being made in the western part of the safety region.

Since 09:00 a.m., the Rotterdam-Rijnmond safety region has received 50 reports. According to a spokesperson, this is manageable.

The Haaglanden safety region said that it was starting to get "busier," but it remains manageable for the control room.

The Utrecht safety region posted at 11:35 a.m. on its website that the number of reports to the control room was starting to increase. “Many reports are about trees that are already on the ground. In such cases, there is no need for the fire department to come out; please call the municipality instead. Only call in life-threatening situations so that emergency services remain available for those,” they wrote.

In the northern part of the country, the safety regions of Hollands-Midden, Amsterdam-Amstelland, Zaanstreek-Waterland, and Fryslân reported that few or no reports have been received. Between the Frisian towns of Harlingen and Franeker, a truck was blown off the road by the wind and ended up in a ditch.