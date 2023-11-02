Someone was killed by a fallen tree on Thursday afternoon due to Storm Ciarán in Venray in the province of Limburg, the police reported. The incident occurred on Dr. Kortmannweg, which has been closed due to the risk of further tree falls. No further information was provided regarding the victim.

In #Venray op de Dr Kortmannweg is een omgewaaide boom op een persoon terechtgekomen. Deze persoon is hierbij om het leven gekomen. De weg is afgesloten ivm risico op meer omvallende bomen. — Politie Eenheid Limburg (@POL_Limburg) November 2, 2023

Local media reported that the accident took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. Emergency services, including multiple ambulances, police units, fire services, and a trauma helicopter, responded to the scene.

In light of the severity of the storm, the municipality of Amsterdam issued a warning on Thursday afternoon, urging residents to stay away from parks and the Amsterdamse Bos, citing safety concerns. "Trees can lose branches or topple over. The storm is intensifying, the trees are fully leaved, there has been heavy rain, and the ground is soggy," the municipality wrote.

Wouter Koolmees, the chief of the Dutch national railway NS, advised travelers to avoid taking the train on Thursday if possible. He made the statement on NPO Radio 1. "If it's not absolutely necessary, don't go," Koolmees said. He also advised travelers to closely monitor information in the NS app. "The core of the storm will hit in the course of the afternoon."