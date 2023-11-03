The damage to homes, cars, and commercial buildings caused by Storm Ciarán amounts to approximately 15 million euros, according to an initial estimate by the Dutch association of insurers (Verbond van Verzekeraars).

This estimate suggests that the insured damage costs are “less than expected,” the association said. However, this does not change the fact that the storm has caused significant nuisance and suffering at a local level. In Limburg, a fallen tree claimed a life. The storm also brought considerable coastal damage with wind gusts exceeding 110 kilometers per hour in IJmuiden, Vlissingen, and Hoek van Holland.

The damage was notably limited in the coastal areas, where people tend to be well-prepared for storms, the association noted.

The exact extent of the damage cannot yet be determined, as not all claims have been submitted, and the current figure is a preliminary model estimate that does not account for specific damages. There is also damage to public spaces, such as bus shelters, which are generally not included in the estimated damage amount, the association explained.

The association warned that the ongoing rain and wind could lead to additional damage. Roof tiles and solar panels that were shaken loose on Thursday, along with trees that are already slightly uprooted or have torn branches, may still be dislodged.