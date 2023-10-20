Friday’s grey and wet weather will continue through the weekend and into next week, with rain forecast every day until Thursday. Temperatures will be on the mild side for the time of year, according to the KNMI. The meteorological institute issued a code yellow warning for strong winds on the Wadden islands on Friday.

“In the Wadden area, there are strong wind gusts of 75-90 km/h. Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this,” the KNMI said. The warning is in effect until 9:00 p.m.

Friday is predominantly gray, with lots of showers. Maximums will range between 8 degrees in the northeast to 16 degrees in the south, with a moderate easterly wind. Along the coast, the wind will be strong to stormy.

Saturday will also be cloudy and rainy but with a chance of sunshine in the early afternoon. Cloud cover will increase later in the afternoon, with more rainfall starting from the south. Maximums will climb to around 15 degrees. The southerly wind will be moderate inland and strong along the coast. Sunday will look much the same. The KNMI expects to issue a code yellow strong winds warning along the coast on Sunday.

Monday will be mainly dry with some sunshine, but after that, the wet weather will return. Temperatures will be mild, climbing up to 18 degrees on Tuesday.