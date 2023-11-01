Storm Ciaran, pronounced Keeran, is hitting the Netherlands on Thursday and will bring some strong winds with it. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for all provinces except Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

“With the exception of the northeast, heavy wind gusts of 75-90 km/h are expected from the second half of Thursday morning, in the coastal areas 90-100 km/h. In the Wadden area and around the IJsselmeer, very heavy wind gusts of 100-110 km/h are possible in the afternoon and evening,” the KNMI said.

The wind will come from a southerly direction. By Thursday evening, only the coastal provinces will still be dealing with strong winds. “The wind will decrease further during the night towards Friday,” the KNMI said.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with rain expected across the country. Maximums will climb to around 14 degrees.

If you do see the sun on Wednesday, make sure you appreciate it because it will be scarce for the coming week. From Thursday and into next week, the days will be gray and wet, with around a 20 percent chance of sunshine and an 80 to 90 percent chance of rain. Maximums will be around 12 degrees Celsius, and minimums around 7 degrees.