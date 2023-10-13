While Friday will be gray and wet in many places in the Netherlands, it will also be the last warm day for the country for a while. Thermometers will still climb up to 24 degrees on Friday, but they won’t reach higher than 15 over the weekend and next week, the KNMI expects. The meteorological institute issued a code yellow warning for strong winds in the west and north on Friday afternoon. A strong westerly wind with gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected.

The code yellow warning takes effect in Noord-Holland, Friesland, and the Wadden Sea region at 11:00 a.m. and in Zuid-Holland, Flevoland, the IJsselmeer area, and Groningen at 3:00 p.m. It will remain in effect until 10:00 p.m.

Friday started cloudy and rainy in most places. This afternoon, the northwestern half of the country will stay cloudy and wet, but other areas will be dry and may see the sun occasionally. Maximums will range between 19 degrees in the northwest and 24 degrees in Zuid-Limburg.

Saturday will start with sunshine, but the day will be significantly colder. Maximums will climb no higher than 14 degrees, and there may be some showers in the afternoon. The westerly wind will be moderate inland but strong along the coast and IJsselmeer.

Sunday will be a mix of sun, clouds, and showers and even colder than Saturday, with maximums around 11 degrees. From Monday, the weather should be mostly dry with sunny periods. Afternoon temperatures will range between 12 and 15 degrees, with a chance of light frost overnight. “It is on the cold side for this time of year,” the KNMI said.