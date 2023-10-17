The 32-year-old medical student suspected of three fatal shootings in Rotterdam at the end of September was charged with illegal possession of weapons in addition to murder and arson, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday. The investigation is still ongoing to determine how he obtained a firearm.

The OM confirmed to ANP that the suspect, Fouad L., confessed during interrogation to murdering his nighbors, 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter, Romy, at their home on Heiman Dullaertplein, before going to the Erasmus Medical Center and killing 43-year-old, Dr. Jurgen Damen. He was a lecturer at the university and worked as a physician in the area.

The OM said that L. later invoked his right to remain silent, and his attorney would not comment on the case. It has yet to be determined how L. obtained his weapon, despite several interrogation rounds. That aspect of the case also remains under investigation.

L. also allegedly set fires at his own home and at the education center of Erasmus MC. Police tactical teams arrested the man at the university hospital.

During a hearing on Tuesday, a court decided to extend the pretrial detention of the suspect, Fouad L., for an additional 90 days, which may be extended further. He will undergo an evaluation at a forensic psychiatric clinic.

In a statement, the OM confirmed that L. was also charged with illegal possession of weapons. These charges are in addition to the existing murder and arson charges. The OM said this is part of a provisional indictment, and the final charges may be expanded based on the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was in restricted custody from his arrest up to last Thursday. "This was important in order to carry out the investigation and interrogations without influence and in complete tranquillity," the OM stated. L. will be evaluated at the forensic psychiatric clinic, Pieter Baan Centrum, to assess his psychological condition.

The suspect will appear in court again on January 15 for a pre-trial hearing.