Marco Borsato will be prosecuted for sex crimes with a minor, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Wednesday. The Dutch singer is suspected of groping and molesting an underage girl and is therefore charged with child sex abuse, the OM said.

The victim came forward in December 2021. The 22-year-old woman said that Borsato groomed and sexually abused her for years, starting when she was 15. She accused him of touching her genitals, buttocks, and breasts against her will.

The OM launched an extensive investigation following the report and found enough evidence to proceed to prosecution. The OM will provide no further information on the case until the trial.

A separate investigation is still underway in which Borsato accused the victim and her mother of slander or libel and filing a false report. “No prosecution decision has yet been made in this case,” the OM said.

Another two potential victims came forward in December, accusing Borsato of sexual misconduct, but it is unclear whether any formal charges were pressed against the singer. Borsato was also involved in the sex crimes scandal at the talent show The Voice of Holland but escaped prosecution due to insufficient evidence.