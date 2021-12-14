A 22-year-old woman accused Dutch singer Marco Borsato of sexually abusing her since she was 15. On Monday, she filed charges against him at the Midden-Nederland police, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed to De Telegraaf.

According to the young woman, Borasato groomed and sexually abused her for years, touching her genitals, buttocks, and breasts against her will. She asked that he be prosecuted for sexual assault. The police seized evidence to support the report, according to the newspaper.

"Today, we received a report of indecent assault against him," the Public Prosecution Service confirmed. "An investigation will have to show whether there are provable criminal offenses. We are unable to provide any further explanation at this time."

This is the first official charges pressed against the Dutch singer. According to the Telegraaf, he's been under fire for some time due to rumors of border-crossing behavior.

Borsato's lawyers told De Telegraaf that the Public Prosecution Service was asked to conduct an "independent investigation" and that they would answer no further questions.

Borsato himself told the newspaper that he has noted that a report was filed against him.