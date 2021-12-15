John van den Heuvel's appeal to girls and young women who faced possible sexually transgressive behavior from Marco Borsato resulted in two new reports. Mick van Wely, with whom Van den Heuvel published the story about alleged sexual abuse by Borsato, announced this on Tuesday evening on the talk show Beau.

According to the crime journalist, it concerns "two parties who speak on behalf of the alleged victims." "We will talk to them. I am curious about their story," said Van Wely. He couldn't say anything more about it.

On Tuesday, De Telegraaf published a story about a 22-year-old woman who pressed charges of sexual abuse against Borsato on Monday. She said that the singer sexually assaulted her regularly since she was 15. The singer and the girl knew each other through her parents, of whom the singer was a family friend. After the young woman's father died, Borsato acted as a kind of foster father.

After the story was published, Van den Heuvel called on people with more information to contact him. "A lot of research preceded the article. That research showed that more girls and young women have information and are considering filing a report," he wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Borsato announced through his lawyers at Knoops' Advocaten that he had taken note of the report. He believes it is "good" that there is a report. According to him, this can be included in the Public Prosecution Service investigation that he requested. The singer looks forward to the outcome of the investigation "with confidence." The lawyers say they will stick to the previously given responses and comment no further.