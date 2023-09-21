The Netherlands has showers and clouds to look forward to for the rest of this week. However, from Sunday, the weather will shift to sunnier and warmer, with temperatures climbing toward 25 degrees next week, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Thursday will be wet and dreary. Maximums will range between 17 degrees in the rain and 20 degrees in the east. The wind will be weak to moderate and coming from various directions.

Friday will start with showers, but the afternoon will be dryer with a chance of sunshine. There’s a chance of thunderstorms on the western coast. Maximums will climb to around 18 degrees.

Saturday will still see showers, but “then a transition to calm weather with lots of sun and temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius early next week,” the KNMI said. It doesn’t expect to have to issue any weather warnings after Saturday.