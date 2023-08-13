In several cities, the introduction week for new students at universities and higher education institutions will take place next week to familiarize them with the city. For example, Delft starts already on Sunday with the OWee, the introduction week for the future freshmen of the TU Delft, the Hogeschool InHolland, and the Haagse Hogeschool. On Monday, KEI week begins in Groningen, EL CID in Leiden, and UIT in Utrecht.

In most student cities, the introduction period begins next week. Activities and parties are planned in Tilburg, Eindhoven, Maastricht, Nijmegen, and Rotterdam, among others, starting Aug. 21. Students in Amsterdam and Enschede however, will have to wait a little longer. In Wageningen, the introduction week starts on Friday.

This year, the introduction weeks seem to be a bit more popular than last year. For the UIT week, there are a maximum of 3,700 registrations, slightly more than in 2022. For the EL CID, almost 3,500 people have registered, about 100 more than last year. Like last year, KEI Week organizers expect about 5,000 students to attend. Eurekaweek in Rotterdam is fully booked for the first time.

In more and more student cities, first-year MBO students can also register for the introduction week. This year they can do that in Leiden, Groningen, Maastricht, Utrecht, Leeuwarden, Delft, as well as Zeeland. In the first three cities mentioned, this is a pilot project.

Compared to the number of university students, the number of interested MBO students for these introductory weeks is still small. The EL CID organization, where MBO students are welcome on Thursdays, has just over 70 registrations a week before the start. In Utrecht, there are "about forty" and Maastricht speaks of "a handful of participants" attending the entire Inkom introductory week. In Groningen, where MBO graduates participate in the regular program, 50 places are available. These are already all taken.

Utrecht alderman Dennis de Vries believes the limited MBO student attendance at the introduction week is understandable because it is a new implementation while participation at higher educational institutions is a long-standing tradition. "It will take some time before it resonates with the new target group," he told Trouw.