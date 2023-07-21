The festival Parkpop The Hague is coming to an end. On Friday, the organizers announced that it could no longer sustain itself financially. This year's music festival, which had been running for about forty years, did not take place. Parkpop was renowned as one of Europe's largest free festivals.

The event was grappling with financial losses for some time and could not reverse this trend. The organizers noted that organizing large-scale free festivals has become increasingly challenging financially. Citing the Covid-19 crisis, escalating expenses for artists and production, and rising energy costs as contributing factors, they arrived at this decision.

The organization took a break in 2023 to assess the feasibility of transitioning Parkpop into a paid event in 2024, but this proved unsuccessful.

“The celebration of 40 years of Parkpop in 2022 marked a wonderful conclusion to a beautiful tradition, and it may be an opportune time to seek new traditions in The Hague," the organizers wrote.

The festival's director announced in December that the festival would not be held this year, and the return of the free music event was uncertain after concert organizer MOJO withdrew as a partner. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Parkpop struggled to stay financially afloat. In 2022, after forty years, the festival was relocated from Zuiderpark to Malieveld.

Parkpop was renowned for featuring prominent names in its lineup. Artists who performed during the festival include Kensington, De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig, DI-RECT, Ilse DeLange, Ronnie Flex, Typhoon, Donnie, Frans Duijts, Mart Hoogkamer, René Froger, UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Maan, Kevin & The Animals, Goldband, and Froukje.