A 29-year-old man from Tajikistan and his 31-year-old wife from Kyrgyzstan residing in the Netherlands were arrested on suspicion of terrorism on Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service announced. The woman was arrested in Breda, and the man was arrested in Eindhoven.

The two individuals have been living in the Netherlands since 2022 and are now under suspicion for preparatory actions related to a terrorist crime. The man is also suspected of being a member of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

The couple was located by the National Criminal Investigation Department following an official report from the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD). Investigations brought to light suspicions that the man was an ISIS member tasked with orchestrating an attack. Although the plans were still in their early stages, the gravity of the suspicions prompted the Public Prosecution Service to step in.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear on Friday before the examining magistrate in Rotterdam. They have been placed under restrictions, limiting their contact to their attorney.

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the German investigative authorities, as the man had established connections with people at various locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. Seven suspects were arrested in Germany in relation to this investigation on Thursday, the German Office of the Federal Prosecutor announced on its website.