Two swimmers got into trouble at the Vinkeveense Plassen on Monday evening. Emergency services rushed both to a hospital, where one died, Veiligheidsregio Utrecht said on Twitter on Tuesday. The lake in Vinkeveen is a popular summer recreation area and swimming spot.

At 9:46 p.m., the Veiligheidsregio, the local emergency services office, reported an incident involving two swimmers on Zandeiland 8. Bystanders managed to pull one of the swimmers out of the water. Divers from the fire brigade had to rescue the other one.

The condition of the second swimmer is unknown. The security region also didn’t say anything about the victims’ identities or how they got into trouble in the water.

Just last week, the emergency services office in Utrecht issued a warning for those who planned to go swimming to beat the 30-degree heat. “Experience shows that people underestimate the risks of swimming in open water on days like this,” the office said in a statement.

“Unexpected currents, temperature differences — the water is still very cold at the moment and can lead to cramps and hypothermia — overestimation of one's own swimming skills and alcohol consumption are specific risk factors.”

The office recommended having clear agreements with others before heading into the water, to make sure someone can alert authorities and take action. They recommended swimmers pair up in a buddy system, and designate a lookout on shore, and to know whether a lifeguard is located near the swimming location.