A woman gave birth on the emergency lane of the A13 highway, near the Delft offramp, on Sunday afternoon. The mother and her partner were on the way to the hospital when it became clear she wouldn’t make it there, Omroep West reported.

The midwife was following the parents to the hospital. Both cars pulled over on the hard shoulder. The police and an ambulance also responded to the scene to help with the delivery.

The baby was born safe and healthy on the side of the highway. Emergency services wrapped the child up, and the ambulance took mother and child to a hospital for checkups.

Op de #A13 in #Delft is zondagavond 16 april een baby'tje geboren... De ouders waren onderweg naar het ziekenhuis, maar het kindje bleek niet te willen wachten. Moeder en dochter zijn naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, maar maken het goed. pic.twitter.com/3XNLYQU08u — District8.net (@RedactieD8) April 16, 2023

This is not the first child born on the A13 highway. Another mother couldn't make it to the hospital in time in February 2018.