Police detained two more underage suspects in connection with a mass shooting threat sent to a secondary school in Zaandam. The boys, who also reside in the Noord-Holland city, were taken into custody on Saturday, police said. They were being held in restricted custody, and were only allowed to communicate with legal representation.

The threats were shared online and by email late on Monday, prompting school leaders at Pascal Zuid to close the institution because of the commotion, and concerns from the school community. Police at the time said they did not recommend the school closing. As a precaution, two other schools in the area also closed.

“Earlier on Tuesday evening, a minor boy from Zaandam was arrested. He was released and his possible involvement is under further investigation,” police said in an update.

The threats were aimed at Pascal Zuid teachers and students, one of which contained a photograph of a handwritten note alluding to violence at the school placed on a semi-automatic handgun. The initial threat carried a subject line stating "julliezijnfucked," or "you all are fucked," in English, according to Hart van Nederland.

It stated that an incident would send the school into hell precisely at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The message said there will be "people lying on the floor with blood on them. Especially your teachers, haha." The message concluded to say the day is "gonna be the worst day of your life," before signing off with a salutation stating, "your best friend."

Police said on Saturday that they were still investigating who was responsible for the threat, and the motives behind it.