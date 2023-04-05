The police arrested an underage boy for sending two emails threatening a mass shooting at a secondary school in Zaandam. The school, Pascal Zuid, and two others in its vicinity stayed closed on Tuesday due to the threat.

The emails contained threats aimed at teachers and students at the school, and a photograph of a semi-automatic handgun, the police said. According to Hart van Nederland, one email threatened to send the school to hell at 10:30 a.m. on April 4. The message said there would be "people lying on the floor with blood on them. Especially your teachers, haha."

Due to the threats, Pascal Zuid decided to remain closed on Tuesday. Another secondary school in the same building and a primary school across the street also kept their pupils at home.

The police are still investigating the boy’s motives.