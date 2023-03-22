Police announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with a fatal accident over the weekend that killed an entire family. The suspect, from Zevenbergschen Hoek, drove one of the four cars involved in the accident on Friday night.

“A preliminary test done fairly immediately after the accident showed that the man had probably consumed too much alcohol and had used drugs,” police said in a statement.

The four people who were killed were trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire. They were identified as a man and woman who were both 46 years of age, a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

The crash happened on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle at about 9:15 p.m. Four cars and a truck were involved. The only other person injured was the suspect whose arrest was announced on Wednesday. He suffered minor wounds, police said at the time.

“The investigation into the cause of the accident is still in full swing, but the police have enough suspicion to arrest the man now. That arrest took place on Wednesday morning, March 22,” police said. He will be brought before a magistrate for a remand hearing on Friday.

A portion of the A59 was closed for about 14 hours after the incident, due to the police investigation and the cleanup and repair work that was needed.