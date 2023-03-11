Four members of a family died in a serious traffic accident on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle on Friday evening around 9:15 p.m. Four cars and one truck were involved in the fatal accident. One of the cars caught fire, killing all four occupants, according to the police.

The four people involved in the accident are a family from Raamsdonksveer: a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a man and woman aged 46.

One of the drivers, A 33-year-old man from Zevenbergschen Hoek, who was involved in the accident was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There, an indicative bladder and saliva test carried out by the police showed that the man had probably drunk too much and taken drugs. The police are investigating to what extent he had been involved in the accident.

The A59 was released again on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The road was still closed between Waalwijk and the Dussen exit for a police investigation.