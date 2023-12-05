The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded seven years in prison and compulsory psychiatric treatment against the driver responsible for a fatal accident on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle on March 10, 2023. Thomas de G. was driving 250 kilometers per hour on the highway and was under the influence of alcohol.

The OM accuses the 33-year-old man from Zevenbergschen Hoek of manslaughter. An entire family from Raamsdonksveer died in the accident. The family included a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a father and mother who were both 46 years old.

Four cars were involved in the accident. Just before the accident, according to the Public Prosecution Service, De G. was driving at a speed of 254 kilometers per hour. He braked hard at the last second, reducing the impact speed to approximately 205 kilometers per hour.

He was slightly injured. A test performed immediately after the accident showed that the man had likely consumed too much alcohol. He stated that he had been visiting a friend and had consumed about 9 or 10 beers. He filmed the drive on his mobile phone, which he claimed he could not remember except for the collision.

"His Seat couldn't go any faster," said the OM, describing it as "a deliberate action." De G.'s phone reportedly contained many more videos showing him committing serious traffic violations. According to the prosecutor, he had previously been convicted of driving under the influence and had also lost his driver's license before.

There were many relatives of the victims present in the court on Tuesday. "Does a human life mean so little to you that you take four at once?" asked one of them. De G. became emotional several times. "I find it terrible how they feel," he said of the relatives. "This should never have happened."

Experts believe the accused has a personality disorder and requires intensive treatment. The accused does not think he is addicted to alcohol, "but his father and ex-girlfriend think otherwise," according to the prosecutor. They also demanded a ten-year driving ban, stating, "He has shown complete disregard for the lives of others. His driving behavior has ripped an entire family from life.”

The OM argued that manslaughter is proven. There was conditional intent, as the suspect drove almost double the speed limit, an action other road users could not anticipate. The suspect was also conscious of his dangerous driving, as shown by his previous conviction and the fact he filmed his reckless driving. The OM also emphasized the suspect's acceptance of risks, including driving one-handed, consuming alcohol, and recording while driving.

“It was not a question of whether a fatal accident would occur, but when,” the OM said. “G. has not shown any accident-avoiding behavior. He only braked one second before the accident. That is not a serious attempt to avoid an accident.”

According to de Telegraaf, de G.'s lawyer disputed the manslaughter charge, suggesting it was gross negligence. The lawyer also highlighted mitigating circumstances, including De G.'s mental trauma and loss of a family member. His lawyer advocated therefore for the classification of the incident as reckless driving rather than manslaughter.