The court in Breda sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years in prison and compulsory psychiatric treatment (tbs) on Tuesday for causing a fatal accident on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle on 10 March 2023. The court found that the man was guilty of manslaughter, NOS reported on Tuesday.

Thomas de G. was driving 250 kilometers per hour on the highway and was under the influence of alcohol. Four cars were involved in the accident, and an entire family from Raamsdonksveer died. The family included a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a father and mother who were both 46 years old.

Thomas de G. was slightly injured. A test performed immediately after the accident showed that the man had likely consumed too much alcohol. He stated that he had been visiting a friend and had consumed about 9 or 10 beers.

According to the court, De G. was driving at a speed of at least 225 kilometers per hour, while filming himself, and with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for driving. The court also stated that his phone contained many more videos showing him committing serious traffic violations. He had also previously been convicted of driving under the influence.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison and compulsory psychiatric treatment (tbs). This is more than what the Public Prosecution Service demanded. The OM demanded seven years in prison and compulsory psychiatric treatment.

According to a journalist of RTL Nieuws who was present at the verdict, the court also said the suspect was fully accountable for his actions. He was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, as well as a major drinking problem