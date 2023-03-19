The CDA MP in Limburg, Madeleine van Toorenburg, does not want to support the government's goal of halving nitrogen emissions by 2030. In doing so, she opposes the policy of the coalition in The Hague, which includes her own party, the CDA. She also believes that farmers' nitrogen emissions can be better reduced in cooperation with farmers and that farm buyouts would then not be necessary, she said on TV program WNL Op Zondag.

"We're not going to do it in the provinces either," Van Toorenburg said regarding the goal to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030. In Limburg, she claimed, she sits at the table with 100 companies that want to stop. She believes it's better to start a conversation with those companies.

"Everyone is talking about the last phase," Van Toorenburg said about not meeting the deadline and considering buying out farmers. "I actually want them (farmers) to be in energy from the beginning."

She accused politicians in The Hague of "continuing to whine" about 2030 and buyouts. She thinks this "chatter" must stop "if we want to keep this country reasonably governable."

Halvering van de stikstofuitstoot in 2030? @MvanToorenburg: "We gaan het in de provincie gewoon niet doen. Als we dit land bestuurbaar willen houden, moeten we stoppen met het geklets wat we aan het einde gaan doen." #WNL pic.twitter.com/6nyhrEYXIg — WNL Op Zondag (@WNLOpZondag) March 19, 2023

In Limburg, as in other provinces, negotiations will take place after the elections to form a new Board of Provincial Executives. This will also reveal whether Van Toorenburg will retain her post. The CDA prominent figure is on the list for the upper chamber. However, according to the latest results forecast, she narrowly missed out on an electable seat.