Extensive investigation into the robbery at the TEFAF art fair in Maastricht in June last year, in which a large collection of jewelry was stolen, has led the police to a group of suspects from the Balkans. A piece of stolen jewelry has also been found. The investigation is ongoing, with 20 Dutch detectives working with Europol, Interpol, and police services from multiple other countries, the police said on Friday.

“We are doing everything we can to solve this brutal robbery. This investigation has an unprecedented international component. All information collected abroad is processed through requests for legal assistance, and that takes time,” the police said. “It is a long-term investigation, but we are confident that this case can be solved, and the suspects will be apprehended and prosecuted.”

Through Europol, the police are working with several other European countries where similar robberies have taken place. “All the information together means that the investigation now focuses on a specific group of suspects from the Balkans. That is an important lead for us,” the police said.

In addition to specific suspects, the police are also focused on investigating a piece of stolen jewelry that has been found. In the interest of the investigation, the police would not say which piece of jewelry it involves, only that it is “not the well-known large yellow diamond.”

The involved insurance company’s investigative office previously offered a 500,000 euros reward for information that leads to the resolution of this case. That reward is still in place.