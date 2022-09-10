The person with the "golden tip" about this summer's jewelry heist at a Maastricht art fair is being offered a record amount of half a million euros by the insurer. Authorities and the insurer are searching for any information about the identity of the men who smashed the display case and ran off with the jewelry, according to Nu.nl.

It is believed the so-called Pink Panthers gang has something to do with the theft of at least 10 pieces of jewelry at the Tefaf art fair in June, one of which had a 114-carat diamond. The international gang was named by Interpol after the famous crime film series.

The insurer of the jewels hired a loss-adjusting agency to investigate the extent of the damages. There are clear photos of the perpetrators, who are thought to have spent the night in Maastricht after the heist, the loss adjustor told De Telegraaf.

Shortly after the heist, two Belgian men were arrested. But more of suspects remain at large, the police said in June. A witness to the robbery said one of the necklaces was worth 27 million euros.