The police are looking for at least five suspects for an armed robbery at the Tefaf art fair in the MECC center in Maastrict on June 29. No one got hurt, but the robbers stole jewelry. The police released photos of the five suspects on Monday evening.

A video of the robbery showed four men smashing a display case, pointing a gun at attendees of the art fair, and running off with an unspecified amount of jewelry. According to the police, the fifth suspect bought tickets to the fair for the four robbers on June 28. The suspects all wore hats, or in one case, a wig, and some of them wore glasses. The police assume these were part of their disguise.

After leaving the MECC, the suspects fled via Aubeldomein and Sorrbonnelaan in the direction of Salernolaan. "We suspect that the foursome got into another vehicle somewhere in the area," the police said.

Investigators would like to make contact with anyone who may recognize the suspects, have information about their whereabouts or noticed them on their flight route. "We would like to ask anyone who lives in the area and has a security camera to contact us."

The police arrested two Belgian men on the A2 in front of the Willem Alexandertunnel shortly after the robbery. "They exhibited such suspicious behavior that at the time, there was sufficient reason to arrest them on suspicion of possible involvement in the robbery," the police said. They were released a day later and are no longer suspects in the case.