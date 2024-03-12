The fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old party organizer in Vinkeveen in December had to do with his expensive watch. A gang was out to steal the watch, and one of its members stabbed the victim, Lorenzo, to death in the parking garage of his apartment complex on December 4, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said during the first pro-forma hearing against two suspects in the court in Utrecht on Tuesday, Parool reports.

Lorenzo, a well-known figure in Amsterdam nightlife, had moved from the Dutch capital to Vinkeveen a few days before his murder. He was on his way to the gym when he was stabbed. First responders resuscitated him at the scene and rushed him to a hospital, but he died in the ambulance on the way.

Police investigation showed that a gang targeted one of Lorenzo’s watches. The party organizer was considered a great watch enthusiast and posted photos of himself wearing a Rolex Daytona or Patek Philippe on social media. According to the OM, the gang worked with a premeditated plan to rob the man.

The police arrested 20-year-old Daan B. from Maarssen two days after the fatal stabbing. He has confessed to stabbing Lorenzo to death. Three more arrests followed later - the person who ordered the brutal robbery, the driver who gave B. the knife, and a person who maintained contact between B. and the order giver, the OM said.

According to the OM, Tyrese H. (20) was the driver who took alleged murderer B. from Amsterdam to Lorenzo’s apartment building in Vinkeveen and gave him the knife used in the stabbing. H. is suspected of complicity and has remained silent so far.

The investigation is still ongoing. The next pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 7.